 

Prasa board spent public money willy-nilly - Peters

2017-03-13 14:55

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

Minister Dipuo Peters. (AFP, file)

Minister Dipuo Peters. (AFP, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria - Prasa's former board racked up irregular expenditure of R127m on an investigation into maladministration and corruption at the agency, Transport Minister Dipuo Peters said on Monday.

She criticised the board, which she dissolved last week, for allowing public money to be spent willy-nilly.

"I expressed my concern over the long and protracted investigation by Werksmans Attorneys. My concern was that the investigation seemed endless and without a clear scope and a specific objective," she told reporters in Pretoria.

The cost of the investigation was initially reported to be about R80m, but was presently R127m.

She said the former board had failed to determine a deadline and a budget for the investigation.

Her department had written to the board to demand that it manage the irregular expenditure.

READ: Minister defends 'expertise' of Prasa interim board members

Investigations will continue

The board, with Peters' approval, instituted a forensic investigation into Prasa. This followed former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's damning report, titled Derailed, which she released in August 2015.

She found widespread evidence of maladministration, improper conduct, and nepotism at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

She instructed Prasa and the National Treasury to investigate all Prasa contracts valued above R10m.

Peters denied former Prasa chairperson Popo Molefe's claims that the board was dissolved to frustrate its investigations. The investigation would continue, she said.

"The historical information is there. The management of Prasa is still in place. The acting group CEO is also the company secretary, so the institutional memory is there. There is no jeopardising or prejudice the investigation will suffer as a result of this intervention," she said.

On Saturday, Molefe filed an urgent application to the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to have the decision to dissolve the Prasa board set aside.

Molefe and the other sacked Prasa directors want the court to declare the board's dissolution unlawful, reinstate them, and prevent an interim board from being appointed.

Read more on:    prasa  |  dipuo peters  |  corruption

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Another Life Esidemini death confirmed

59 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Swells, wind and fire - extreme weather batters Cape Town and Durban

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hout Bay 14:30 PM
Road name: Hout Bay Main Road

Maitland 13:52 PM
Road name: Voortrekker Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 10 results 2017-03-10 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 