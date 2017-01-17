Pregnant mom fled Cape Town home with toddler as flames neared

Cape Town – A pregnant mother grabbed her toddler son, a few possessions, and fled her Vredehoek home as a fire spread along the lower slopes of Table Mountain in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"I’m totally exhausted, pretty devastated obviously. This is our home and we’ve worked pretty hard to live here," Samantha Rezic, who is five-months pregnant, told News24 outside her damaged house.

- GALLERY: Strong winds fuel Cape Town inferno

She fled her home at 01:30 after a firefighter told her it was time to get out.

"It was frightening, very scary. We packed up what we could and my son and I went. My husband stayed behind, basically to watch the damage to our home.”

The baby’s room and other belongings were damaged, and the roof burnt through.

"There’s water everywhere. Items are damaged. If you open a cupboard, water is just flowing out. There's obviously soot everywhere," she said.

The property is insured.

The wildfire, which broke out late on Monday night, was the third blaze to damage properties in Cape Town in less than a week.

- Read more: Over 100 firefighters battle Table Mountain blaze

Firefighters were battling other blazes in the Drakenstein area on Tuesday morning.

Drakenstein fire head Derrick Damons said the main house on the well known Calais wine estate had burnt down at 07:00.

Last Wednesday, two properties burnt down in Simon’s Town.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue said on Tuesday morning that fires in the Vredehoek area had been contained. Firefighters would remain on the scene throughout the day to monitor the situation.



(James de Villiers, News24) (James de Villiers, News24)

'I am exhausted'

A firefighter, who did not want to be named, told News24 on Tuesday that teams had been deployed since 21:00 on Monday.

"I am exhausted. The first half an hour that we’ve started working here was quite hectic, trying to stop the flames from getting to the dwellings,” he said.

City spokesperson Liezl Moodie said two homes and an office were among the buildings damaged in the blaze. The cause of the fire was not yet known.

(James de Villiers, News24)

