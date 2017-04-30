Pretoria gynaecologist shot in robbery at shopping mall

Pretoria - A well known Pretoria East gynaecologist was shot in a robbery at a shopping mall on Sunday afternoon.

Dr John Constantinides, 60, was shot in both legs, Netwerk24 reports.

The robbers fled with his Rolex, a man bag and his Porche’s keys.

A bystander said he had been waiting for someone in the parking area of the Gift Acres shopping mall in Pretoria east when he heard shouting.

It seemed as if the man and his wife were putting their shopping bags in the car’s boot when the robbers attacked them.



Shot in both legs

“The robbers tried to wrestle the bag from the man, who shouted at them and then I heard two shots being fired”.

More shots were fired and more shouting followed and the robbers fled in a waiting white BMW.

The bystander said: “I went to the people and offered to help. It looked as if the man had been shot in both legs, but there was also blood on his chest and on in hands”.

A police spokesperson, Captain Ilze Jones, said Constantinides had been shopping in Woolworths in the mall.

“The man went from the shop to his car and unknown men approached him. An argument ensued and eye-witnesses said the robbers demanded his watch, his bag and money.

Taken for surgery

“They tried to rob him and three shots were fired. Two of the shots hit the man’s legs”.

Constantinides was admitted to the nearby Life Wilgers Hospital where his practice was.



