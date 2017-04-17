Pretoria man killed after car bursts into flames

What To Read Next

Pretoria - A man was killed on Monday after his car crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Waterkloof, Pretoria, paramedics say.

The accident happened at the intersection of Albert and Crown Road, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

"Unfortunately, the man had sustained numerous burn wounds and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him."

Local authorities were on scene to conduct an investigation into this matter.

In a separate incident, four people were injured on Monday after three vehicles collided on the N2 outside of Potchefstroom.

Meiring said paramedics found a minibus and two bakkies parked on the side of the road.

"Approximately 40 people were found walking around on the scene. Paramedics assessed the patients and found that only four had been injured," he said.

In a third incident on Monday, one man died in Ballito, Durban after a black BMW slammed into two stationary vehicles on the side of the N2 south, Netcare 911 paramedics said.

Two vehicles had been parked on the side of the highway to change a flat tyre when the BMW had hurled into them, Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said.

Six people were treated for injuries.

A police investigation into the matter is being conducted.