 

Pretoria schools lose court bid against Gauteng education dept

2017-01-11 21:42

Iavan Pijoos, News24

Panyaza Lesufi (Lerato Sejake, News24)

Panyaza Lesufi (Lerato Sejake, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria - A court bid by two Pretoria schools to prevent the Gauteng education department from enrolling more pupils than they can handle was struck off the roll of the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

"It has been deemed as not urgent and removed from the court roll. It was a pity that we had to do something like this in court," Federation of Governing Bodies for South African Schools CEO Paul Colditz told News24.

The court referred the matter back to the Overkruin and Montana high schools, and the department, to investigate the merits of the case.

Colditz said Montana had capacity for 245 pupils, but 340 had been enrolled. Overkruin had space for 250 pupils, but 298 had been enrolled.

"This will always be a problem until the Gauteng department makes it their number one priority to create more schools," he said.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said Montana residents felt the demographics of their area had changed. While the school was predominantly Afrikaans, residents wanted more classes to cater for English-speaking children.

Lesufi said they were in discussions with the school to do so.

"Yesterday [Tuesday], we were confronted with court papers that we should appear in court, because the schools feel that they are under pressure."

He said the department was caught off guard by the interdict application.

"I am open-minded about the situation. I would never pressurise something that can compromise education," he said.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  judiciary

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Stalwarts, ANCWL could weaken the party - Mantashe

2017-01-11 20:59

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/Sport
WATCH: 100 Tests - Hashim Amla's career in numbers

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Fish Hoek 19:30 PM
Road name: Glencairn Expressway

Cape Town 06:53 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday January 11 2017-01-11 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 