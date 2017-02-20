 

Pringle Bay wildfire destroys home

2017-02-20 22:15

James de Villiers, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Cape Town – A wildfire raging in Pringle Bay gutted one home on Monday, the Overstrand Fire Brigade said.

The house was not close to the town and no additional buildings were currently in danger. No one was injured, officer Siphiwe Joja told News24.

He was not aware of any evacuations currently underway. He said the fire was presently under control.

The Overstrand municipality said on its Twitter profile the R44 between Pringle Bay, Betty's Bay, and Kleinmond had been reopened to traffic.

Three other wildfires had been reported in the Western Cape in Kylemore, La Motte, and Banghoek.

No property was currently in danger.

cape town  |  fires

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
