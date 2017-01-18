 

Prison boss makes appeal to reduce overcrowding in jails

2017-01-18 16:42

Iavan Pijoos, News24

Zach Modise (AFP)

Zach Modise (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Correctional Services National Commissioner Zach Modise on Wednesday appealed to government security agencies to reduce overcrowding in the country’s correctional facilities.

The Western Cape High Court ruled in December that the number of inmates at Pollsmoor’s remand detention facility be reduced to 150% of its capacity within the next six months.

At its worst, Pollsmoor was 247% above its accommodation capacity, the acting regional commissioner for correctional services, Freddie Engelbrecht said at the time.

However, the ruling left many prisoners unhappy. Engelbrecht said what upset prisoners was that, in some cases, they were being taken further away from their families. Often relatives could not afford the increased travel costs.

Modise said overcrowding was not a correctional services predicament alone.

Monthly progress reports

"It is a well-known fact that overcrowding of correctional centres indicates a larger systemic ill in society, which is that of crime itself. Therefore, crime prevention, in co-operation with communities, remains a priority."

He said the Justice, Crime Prevention, and Security Cluster (JCPS) had agreed on the need for national, provincial and local governments to find lasting solutions to prison overcrowding.

It was agreed at a meeting of the national JCPS directors general on Friday, that the Western Cape JCPS cluster had to come up with a plan to address the problem. Monthly progress reports had to be submitted to the high court.

Modise said he was confident a solution would be found.

The JCPS cluster partners include police, the Hawks, State Security Agency, Special Investigating Unit, National Prosecuting Authority, Office of the Chief Justice, and the departments of justice and constitutional development, and defence.

Modise said the intention was to have a humane, efficient, and effective correctional system that complied with national and international standards.

Read more on:    cape town  |  johannesburg  |  prisoners

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The single mom standing in the face of wildfire

58 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
After nearly three years the search for flight MH370 has officially been called off

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday January 17 results 2017-01-17 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 