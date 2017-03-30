 

Prosecutor facing child porn charges back in court

2017-03-30 05:10

James de Villiers, News24

The accused in the Parow Regional Court. (James de Villiers, News 24)

Cape Town – A suspended State prosecutor, facing charges of child pornography and sexual assault, is expected back in the Parow Regional Court on Thursday.

The man, whose name is known to News24, cannot be identified.

At his previous court appearance in December, the accused requested that he be allowed to enter the Malmesbury and Atlantis area, where his alleged victims live.

Magistrate Elsa van Zyl refused his request.

When he was arrested, he indicated to investigating officers that he stayed in Robertson, but told the court that he had made a mistake under pressure.

"I am renting a flat for my ex (girlfriend) and daughter in Robertson, but I actually stay in Malmesbury. I only told them (the investigators) that I live in Robertson, as it might have been an option at the time," he said.  

He added that travelling to and from Robertson may be too much of an expense for him.

"I will not receive an income in the near future. I see a therapist in Plumstead and a support group in Durbanville every week. If I drive from Robertson instead of Malmesbury, it will be a larger expense that I might not be able to afford," he said.

After court proceedings, police officers were told to escort him to his office in Atlantis and home in Malmesbury to gather personal belongings.

He was released on R1 000 bail.


