Protesters block N1 near Orange Farm

What To Read Next

A truck was pelted at the Grasmere tollgate. (Supplied)

Johannesburg - Protesters have barricaded the N1 north and south near Orange Farm with rocks and tyres on Thursday evening, Johannesburg Metro Police said.

Vehicles are also being stoned at the N1 Grasmere tollgate.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintend Wayne Minnaar has advised motorists travelling in that direction to exercise caution.

Minnaar said more officers has been deployed to remove the objects blocking the freeway.

He said protesters have also blocked Carr Street and the Soweto Highway in Meadowlands.

The protests is about the lack of electricity, Minnaar said.