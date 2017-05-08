Protesters petrol bomb cars on N12

What To Read Next

Johannesburg - Johannesburg Metro Police say the N12 west bound has been closed off after protesters have barricaded the road and petrol bombed vehicles on Monday evening.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the N12 west, next to Freedom Park, south of Johannesburg, has been completely closed off.

Minnaar described the situation as “violent and tense” and advised motorists to use alternative routes.

Eldorado Park Community Policing Forum member, Denzil Blignaut said some protesters have looted a local butcher store in the area.

Blignaut said he is on his way to the BP garage in Extension 5, where there is believed to be another looting incident.

Police spokesperson Captain Philemon Khorombi could not confirm the lootings, saying he had received no information.

More information to follow.

