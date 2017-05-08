 

Protesters petrol bomb cars on N12

2017-05-08 21:19

Iavan Pijoos, News24

Protesters in Eldorado Park and Freedom Park taunt police. (Simon Sonnekus, Netwerk24)

Protesters in Eldorado Park and Freedom Park taunt police. (Simon Sonnekus, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Johannesburg Metro Police say the N12 west bound has been closed off after protesters have barricaded the road and petrol bombed vehicles on Monday evening.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the N12 west, next to Freedom Park, south of Johannesburg, has been completely closed off.

Minnaar described the situation as “violent and tense” and advised motorists to use alternative routes.

Eldorado Park Community Policing Forum member, Denzil Blignaut said some protesters have looted a local butcher store in the area.

Blignaut said he is on his way to the BP garage in Extension 5, where there is believed to be another looting incident.

Police spokesperson Captain Philemon Khorombi could not confirm the lootings, saying he had received no information.  

More information to follow.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pupils injured in bakkie accident 3 days before related law comes into effect

2017-05-08 20:37

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
More violence as Coligny accused are granted bail
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday May 6 2017-05-06 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 