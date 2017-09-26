 

Protesters urged to respect law ahead of Cosatu mass protest

2017-09-26 22:45

Nation Nyoka

(File, Sisa Canca, News24)

(File, Sisa Canca, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, the acting chair of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints), has warned those who plan to take part in Cosatu's nationwide mass protest action on Wednesday to respect the country's laws as they do so.

The protest action is against state capture and corruption.

"Protestors are reminded that while they have a right to protest or demonstrate; the rights of all in South Africa, as well as the laws that govern such protests, must be respected...no criminality, including intimidation and any form of lawlessness, will be tolerated," Mawela said in a statement sent out on Tuesday evening.

Mawela said measures had been put in place and police had been deployed to ensure the maintenance of public order as protesters embark on strikes and protests.

Natjoints, according to the statement, is a government structure made up of various stakeholders mandated to "plan, coordinate and implement all law enforcement, crime combating and other operations relating to safety, security and stability in South Africa".

"It is in the best interests of all parties to work together to avoid unnecessary conflict situations. People who do not follow the correct procedures and the rule of law will be held accountable," said Mawela in the statement.

Read more on:    cosatu  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Education MEC calls for calm after killing of deputy principal at school

2017-09-26 22:35

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
'Your life will never be the same, but it doesn't have to be bad' - rape survivor
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, September 26 2017-09-26 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 