Protests are opposition to radical transformation - Dlamini-Zuma

Sasolburg - It is clear that there is going to be opposition to radical economic transformation, says former African Union Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

This is the view she shared on the much-debated topic and the recent protests calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Zuma, in defending his recent Cabinet reshuffle, said the remaining years of his term would focus on radical economic transformation.

There has been widespread outrage over the decision to fire former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas. The move has since prompted two massive public demonstrations.

"This is the first time I hear of banks allowing people to go out to the streets and close banks, the first time I hear companies [closing down to support the protests] so it's clear radical economic transformation is going to be opposed," Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday.

She was speaking at a cadres' assembly in the Free State.

No president should be 'elected through the streets'

The provincial chairperson Ace Magashule and several ANC national executive committee members addressed branches from the province following an extended national working committee meeting of the party.

Zuma's decision not to consult the ANC's top six and alliance partners has been a source of conflict in the party.

She urged members of the ANC to be steadfast when confronted by the opposition, telling them not to run away but instead defend the ANC.

"We are not going to have presidents who are elected through the streets when we have a Constitution that says how we should elect, how democracy says it should be done," said Dlamini-Zuma.

She also said in the past people used to take to the streets because there was no legitimate government in the country.

Something 'strange' about a secret ballot

The ANC presidential hopeful said she was happy her political party didn't want its members of Parliament to vote in a secret ballot when a motion of no confidence against Zuma takes place in the National Assembly.

MPs were meant to debate the issue on April 18 but it has since been postponed to allow processes around an application for a secret ballot, which is before the Constitutional Court.

"As a public official, you are there to represent the electorate and there to represent the ANC. Why would you want to hide what you are doing in Parliament? There must be something wrong there and I'm glad the ANC would not agree to that," she said.

The ANC has told its MPs it expects them to toe the party line and not vote with the opposition in the motion of no confidence against the president.

"Because even if you want to vote, whichever way, you must do it with integrity and be able to defend your position. Why do you want to do things and hide? It's strange," she added.

