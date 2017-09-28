Psychological assessment for Grade 2 pupil who brought gun to school

Johannesburg – The Grade 2 pupil who brought a fully loaded gun to school with the intention of shooting a fellow pupil following a confrontation will be taken for psychological assessment, the Gauteng education department has said.



Earlier on Thursday, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi tweeted a screenshot of an email written to a "Chief Director" detailing the incident.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the pupil, who is turning eight years old later this year, brought the gun to school on Tuesday.

Mabona said the police were called to the school. The gun was confiscated and the child was taken to Brakpan police station.

The boy hasn't been charged.

"He is currently at the school learning," said Mabona.

The school's governing body decided that the pupil must be sent for psychological assessment.

The assessment will be provided by the department.

"The department would like to urge all our learners to refrain from acts of misconduct in schools. We also urge parents to assist the department in instilling learner discipline in and outside the school environment. We will act swiftly on all misconduct cases involving learners and educators as they are reported to the department," Mabona said.