 

Public memorial service for Piet Byleveld

2017-06-01 04:53

Mpho Raborife, News24

A photo of Piet Byleveld taken just hours hours before he was admitted to hospital. (Elizabeth Sejake, Rapport)

Johannesburg - A public memorial service will be held for former police detective Piet Byleveld in Hurlingham, Sandton, on Thursday.

Byleveld – or otherwise known as Piet Byl - died at the Life Wilgeheuwel Hospital in Roodepoort last Wednesday.

He had stage four cancer in both lungs and it had spread to his spine, adrenal gland, and liver. In the days leading to his death, doctors had kept him sedated. They stopped all treatment on the Monday.

Byleveld retired from the police in 2010, after 38 years of service. He had a 99% success rate.

According to TimesLive, the 67-year-old was a chain smoker who operated on Grandpa headache powder mixed with Coca Cola.

He caught Cedric Maake‚ also known as the Wemmer Pan Killer or the Hammer Killer. Maake raped 14 women and murdered 27 between 1996 and 1997. His victims ranged from a 15-year-old to 74-year-old and included men and women. He was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to 1 340 years behind bars.

Mine dump serial child killer Sipho Dube Mhlangathi, who was caught in 2004, became Byleveld’s first escapee. He walked out of Wynberg Magistrate’s Court wearing clothes Byleveld had lent him for the trial. He was eventually found hiding in prison under a false name‚ and on a different charge. He received 10 life sentences and 114 years in jail.

Byleveld’s skill led to the arrest of the Nasrec Killer, Lazarus Mazingane. He was sentenced to 17 life terms and more than 700 years in prison for 16 murders and 22 rapes committed between 1993 and 1998.

He solved the murders of Leigh Matthews murder and Pretoria schoolgirl Sheldean Human.

According to EWN, Byleveld liked to refer to himself as a “boerseun” from Nylstroom who wanted to become a church minister.

He was the longest-serving member of the notorious Brixton murder and robbery unit and was honoured by the International Police Association, the FBI, and Scotland Yard for his achievements, EWN reported.


