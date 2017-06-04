 

Public Protector to investigate Dlamini-Zuma's ' VIP protection'

2017-06-04 16:35

News24 Correspondent

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (Tshidi Madia, News24)

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (Tshidi Madia, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The office of the Public Protector on Sunday confirmed that it would investigate allegations that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma improperly used VIP presidential protection, as a private citizen.

The decision to undertake the investigation was verified by the Public Protector’s spokesperson, Cleopatra Mosana.

Earlier, the Democratic Alliance welcomed the news that Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, would conduct the investigation.

The DA lodged a complaint in April after it emerged that Dlamini-Zuma was allegedly being “protected by the VIP Presidential Protection unit while she travels around South Africa for ANC campaigning,” said DA MP Zakhele Mbhele in a statement.

“The DA looks forward to a thorough and swift Public Protector investigation,” he said.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#GuptaEmails a no-go topic, says ANC NEC subcommittee

2017-06-04 14:41

Inside News24

 
Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: Kidnapping survivor shares incredible escape from moving car
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, June 03 2017-06-03 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 