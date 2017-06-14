 

BREAKING: Public Protector to investigate some #GuptaLeaks claims

2017-06-14 22:30
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane (City Press)

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane (City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The Public Protector will conduct a preliminary investigation to determine the merits of some of the allegations that have been published as part of the #GuptaLeaks saga that point to issues at Eskom, Prasa and Transnet.

These allegations point to improper or dishonest acts or offences with respect to public funds at the state-owned enterprises as well as well as improper or unlawful enrichment by certain public officials at these institutions, the office of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Aside from the #GuptaLeaks, the investigation will also look at the controversial re-appointment of Brian Molefe as head of Eskom.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's initial state capture report about alleged improper and unethical conduct by President Jacob Zuma and other state functionaries relating to the Gupta family was released last year.

A review application by Zuma on the recommendations of that report is expected to be heard in October.

To catch up on what we know so far on #GuptaLeaks click here.


Read more on:    public protector  |  busisiwe mkhwebane  |  gupta emails  |  gupta leaks  |  state capture

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Bail application to determine if Cape Town mom can attend murdered toddler's funeral

2017-06-14 21:55

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: Panayiotou recorded saying 'it' was meant to look like a robbery
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Brackenfell 19:01 PM
Road name: De Bron Road

Bellville 18:59 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday June 14 2017-06-14 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 