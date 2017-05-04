 

Public Protector to look into request for Dlamini probe

2017-05-04 17:50

Paul Herman, News24

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. (Lulama Zenzile, Netwerk24)

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. (Lulama Zenzile, Netwerk24)

Cape Town - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will look into the Democratic Alliance's request to probe Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini for allegedly misleading Parliament.

A letter signed by senior Public Protector investigator Godwin Kook said the DA's request to probe whether Dlamini had lied to Parliament had been received, and an investigation is unfolding.

Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe told News24 on Thursday that the request was also to probe the nature of Dlamini's relationship with current social grants service provider Cash Paymaster Services.

Mkhwebane is also conducting her own investigation into the delays around the implementation of the Constitutional Court's initial order that the South African Social Security Agency take over the grants scheme, he said.

DA MP Bridget Masango welcomed the news on Thursday, saying the party believed Dlamini breached the Executive Ethics Code when she delivered her 2016 budget vote speech in Parliament.

"In her speech, Dlamini stated that Sassa would be ready to institutionalise the distribution of social grants come April 1, 2017," Masango said.

"Yet, less than a year later, Sassa officials informed Parliament's Social Development Committee that Sassa had failed to procure an alternative service provider."

Masango said the affidavits of former director general Zane Dangor and Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza filed in April with the Constitutional Court must also be considered.

They claimed that Dlamini tried to ensure that CPS continued with its invalid contract, and knew since 2015 that Sassa would not be ready to distribute social grants, she said.

On March 17, the Constitutional Court suspended the invalidity of the CPS contract with Sassa for one more year in a damning ruling, until a new entity could be found.

The terms and conditions in the previous contract would continue to apply.

