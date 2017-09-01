Public Protector’s house vandalised – spokesperson

Pretoria – Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s house was vandalised on Thursday evening, her spokesperson said on Friday.

This follows a series of threats Mkhwebane has received since her CIEX Report into Absa and the Reserve Bank in June, spokesperson Cleopatra Mosana told News24.

Mosana said the Public Protector arrived at her home in Pretoria to find one of her glass doors had been hit with a brick.



Mkhwebane was in Cape Town for mediation between the City of Cape Town and residents of Masiphumelele at the time of the incident, Mosana said.

Following a visit to Masiphumelele in May, Mkhwebane said she would act as a mediator between the city and the community to ensure the concerns of the community was heard.

Mosana said nothing was reported missing and nothing left behind at Mkhwebane's home.

It is not clear if anybody was at home during the incident.

“She briefly told me that her house was vandalised last night, but she is safe and at home today,” Mosana said.

Mosana did not want to disclose in which suburb Mkhwebane resides for safety reasons but confirmed that she has reported the matter to local police.

Gauteng Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said he was unaware of a break in at the Public Protector’s house.

Mosana said Mkhwebane has received threats via email and they have been "disguised as compliments".

"The emails would be from unknown people who would say: 'You are so brave for what you are doing, in the past other people doing what you’ve done ended up in a grave'."

In June, Mkhwebane was criticised for her CIEX Report which called for the mandate of the SA Reserve Bank to be changed from inflation targeting to empowering poor South Africans.

The North Gauteng High Court has since set aside her remedial action.

She also found Absa should repay the South African government R1 billion which was given as a bail-out to Bankorp in the 1980s and 1990s before it became part of Absa.



