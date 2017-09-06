Pupil stabs classmate to death after being called into principal's office

Modimolle – A 19-year-old Solomon Mahlangu High School pupil was arrested for stabbing another pupil to death on Wednesday morning after being called into the principal's office, said Limpopo police.

The two Grade 12 pupils were gambling on school property when they started fighting and were taken to the principal's office, Limpopo police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement.

After the intervention, the suspect stabbed the victim, 19, to death with a sharp instrument.

Ngoepe said the victim died instantly.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Modimolle Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder. A date for his appearance has not yet been set.

