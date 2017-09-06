 

Pupil stabs classmate to death after being called into principal's office

2017-09-06 20:51

James de Villiers, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Modimolle – A 19-year-old Solomon Mahlangu High School pupil was arrested for stabbing another pupil to death on Wednesday morning after being called into the principal's office, said Limpopo police.

The two Grade 12 pupils were gambling on school property when they started fighting and were taken to the principal's office, Limpopo police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement.

After the intervention, the suspect stabbed the victim, 19, to death with a sharp instrument.

Ngoepe said the victim died instantly.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Modimolle Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder. A date for his appearance has not yet been set.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#News24 ICYMI: Kunene on Twitter criticism of shooting; Police hunt for man who shot 7 homeless people and more #GuptaLeaks

2017-09-06 18:50

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Julius Malema gets his honours degree
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 6 38 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 