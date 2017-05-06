 

Pupils, family members collapse at Verena funeral

2017-05-06 11:57

Amanda Khoza and Alex Mitchley, News24

An elderly lady is consoled during the funeral service of sixteen children and a general assistant who passed away in a taxi accident in Verena, Mpumalanga. (Alexy Mitchley, News24)

An elderly lady is consoled during the funeral service of sixteen children and a general assistant who passed away in a taxi accident in Verena, Mpumalanga. (Alexy Mitchley, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

'Death has robbed us' - Bronkhorstspruit crash victims remembered

2017-05-03 20:41

Hundreds gathered in Sokhulumi to remember Verena victimsWATCH

Johannesburg – Several pupils and mourners at the Verena mass funeral for 16 pupils who were killed in a horrific taxi crash had to be escorted to a mobile clinic outside the packed marquee, after some were overwhelmed with grief and collapsed.

Twenty people died in the accident last month, including the taxi driver and a general worker at one of the schools. Two more pupils will be buried on Sunday.

The taxi crashed into a truck on the R25 between Verena and Bronkhorstpruit last month.

Pupil after pupil had to be escorted out of the packed marquee where the funeral service was taking place in Mpumalanga because they were overcome with emotion and cried uncontrollably.

Many mourners also had to be carried out on stretchers after fainting during proceedings.

'Our beautiful children have slipped into the next world'

Parents, friends and community members were inconsolable as they cried and screamed. Some mourners were comforted by nurses, social workers and counsellors.

Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, said, “It is the darkest day of this nation and we share in your grief. On my way here the words of a verse from the book of Job [came to me] which said, I came naked from my mother’s womb and I will be naked when I leave… “The Lord gave me what I had and he has taken it away. And praise be the name of the Lord.”

She also cited a verse from the book of Timothy saying humans come into the world with nothing and when they die, they leave with nothing.

She urged the mourners to be calm and to accept what had happened.

“Do not be angry with yourselves for what has happened to you. It is the will of the God Almighty.

"This is not a time or place to apportion blame and we plead with the families and the learners to accept that our beautiful children have slipped into the next world.”

Motshekga said despite the gruesome accident, she was certain that the deceased were resting in peace.

“The only memory that we can carry forward in the name of these beautiful souls is to know and understand that road safety is everybody’s responsibility.“I am not suggesting in any way that this is normal but I am saying that road safety is everyone’s responsibility ... we can turn the tide of fatal accidents and avoid the pain we are going through today as a nation.”

Concluding, she read a scripture saying there was a time for everything, a time to live and to die.

“Though time does not heal fully, it makes the pain bearable,” said Motshekga.

Read more on:    johannesburg

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Newly appointed DA Eastern Cape leader missing since Friday afternoon - DA official

2017-05-06 10:51

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Here's what Johannesburg youth think about the city's state
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday May 05 results 2017-05-05 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 