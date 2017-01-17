 

Put interests of Limpopo learners first - parliamentary committee appeals

2017-01-17 20:23

Thulani Gqirana, News24

(File, News24 Correspondent)

Cape Town – Parliament's basic education committee has expressed concern at the ongoing protests in Limpopo.

A second school was torched and vandalised in Tshitale, Limpopo, during a protest against poor service delivery on Tuesday.

"The first week of the school year has been lost at some schools due to what appears to be service delivery protests. This is sad for our many learners who have looked forward to starting the new school year in earnest and who want to dedicate all their time and effort to making it a success," committee chairperson Nomalungelo Gina said.

She appealed to leaders, parents, officials and the community to put the interests of learners first.

"The committee cannot express its concern enough for our vulnerable learners, keeping in mind that it is the same district where community protests took place last year, which led to schools being vandalised and valuable learning time lost."

Some form of consensus had to be reached, she said, so that service delivery protests did not affect schooling.

"The committee has noted the reports on the non-delivery or late delivery of stationery. As soon as Parliament is in session again, the committee will request a meeting with the Department of Basic Education for an update on the matter."

Calling for urgent intervention, she said the committee did not want learners to lose any more classroom time.

"It will be to their detriment, as catching up lessons is not easy."

Police are still assessing the damage to infrastructure at Denga Secondary School after Tuesday morning's fire.

