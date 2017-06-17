 

Quad bike crash claims life of young girl

2017-06-17 15:44

Iavan Pijoos, News24

(Supplied Netcare911)

(Supplied Netcare911)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Mbombela – A 16-year-old girl has died after she was flung from a four wheeler in Nelspruit on Saturday morning, paramedics said. 

Netcare911 spokesperson Chris Botha said the quad bike with two people on was travelling down a hill when it veered off the road and overturned. 

The young girl was a passenger on the bike. 

Botha said she hit a large rock when she was flung from the quad bike. 

“Paramedics worked fervently at the scene for some time to try to resuscitate the girl. Tragically, despite all their efforts, she was declared dead at the scene,” Botha said. 

Read more on:    mbombela  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

This domestic worker outran poverty to finish the Comrades Marathon

5 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: 1976 leader says education must still transform in SA
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday June 16 results 2017-06-16 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 