Quotes of the week

Johannesburg – A selection of quotes from some stories News24 published this week.

“I did the transfers because in this country, we read every day in the media about top politicians in government who defraud the country of millions without getting arrested.” – Former SANDF clerk Petros Ngoma, of Mbombela, pleading guilty in the Nelspruit Regional Court of defrauding the army of R326 000.

"I need help. This has been a cry for help and from here on, I can make a difference. It hurts me, but I deserve this. I need help." – East Rand car salesman Warren Troy Knoop pleading guilty in the High Court in Johannesburg, before he was sentenced to 32 life terms and 170 years in prison for 870 charges, including child rape and possessing and creating child pornography.

“I don’t think it helps to jump into phrases that if somebody talks about land hunger, then he is hating the whites.” – President Jacob Zuma responding to the debate on his SONA.

“She said, ‘mommy, we were playing and they shot me. But don’t worry, it’s not your fault, so don’t cry. And stop biting your nails because it’s disgusting’.” - Merletha Telmarks, mother of five-year-old Ashline, who was shot and wounded while playing in a park in Hanover Park, Cape Town.

“What we find odd is that the officer shot himself twice. He shot himself below the chin and then in the side of the head. How is it possible that a person commits suicide and shoots himself twice like that?” – IPID chief of investigations Matthews Sesoko briefing MPs on some of the “appalling” issues that came to light during the probe of a murder-suicide involving a Hawks and an SAPS officer and a bag of drugs.

“They [social media platforms] are mirrors of what society actually is. And as everyone knows, if you walk up to a mirror and you don’t like what you see, you can walk away from it. You can break the mirror but it doesn’t change the fact of what remains.” - Director of public policy for Facebook’s Africa division, Ebele Okobi, speaking at a discussion about the role of social media in the rise of hate speech online.

“When the hysteria hit the one girl, she collapsed and died in the classroom. The rest followed and fell ill.” – Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo after an attack of “mass hysteria” at the Bhekizizwe High School.

