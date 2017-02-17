 

Quotes of the week

2017-02-17 22:25
Ashline Telmarks, 5, who was shot in the back while playing in a park in Hanover Park. (Supplied)

Ashline Telmarks, 5, who was shot in the back while playing in a park in Hanover Park. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – A selection of quotes from some stories News24 published this week.

“I did the transfers because in this country, we read every day in the media about top politicians in government who defraud the country of millions without getting arrested.” – Former SANDF clerk Petros Ngoma, of Mbombela, pleading guilty in the Nelspruit Regional Court of defrauding the army of R326 000.

"I need help. This has been a cry for help and from here on, I can make a difference. It hurts me, but I deserve this. I need help." – East Rand car salesman Warren Troy Knoop pleading guilty in the High Court in Johannesburg, before he was sentenced to 32 life terms and 170 years in prison for 870 charges, including child rape and possessing and creating child pornography.

“I don’t think it helps to jump into phrases that if somebody talks about land hunger, then he is hating the whites.” – President Jacob Zuma responding to the debate on his SONA.

“She said, ‘mommy, we were playing and they shot me. But don’t worry, it’s not your fault, so don’t cry. And stop biting your nails because it’s disgusting’.” - Merletha Telmarks, mother of five-year-old Ashline, who was shot and wounded while playing in a park in Hanover Park, Cape Town.

“What we find odd is that the officer shot himself twice. He shot himself below the chin and then in the side of the head. How is it possible that a person commits suicide and shoots himself twice like that?” – IPID chief of investigations Matthews Sesoko briefing MPs on some of the “appalling” issues that came to light during the probe of a murder-suicide involving a Hawks and an SAPS officer and a bag of drugs.

“They [social media platforms] are mirrors of what society actually is. And as everyone knows, if you walk up to a mirror and you don’t like what you see, you can walk away from it. You can break the mirror but it doesn’t change the fact of what remains.” - Director of public policy for Facebook’s Africa division, Ebele Okobi, speaking at a discussion about the role of social media in the rise of hate speech online.

“When the hysteria hit the one girl, she collapsed and died in the classroom. The rest followed and fell ill.” – Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo after an attack of “mass hysteria” at the Bhekizizwe High School.

Read more on:    ipid  |  sandf  |  jacob zuma  |  cape town  |  racism  |  sona 2017  |  social media

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Chinese Association files hate speech complaint

2017-02-17 21:05

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: The best (or worst) insults from SONA and the SONA debate!

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 22:41 PM
Road name: N1 Both Ways

Both Ways
Glencairn 22:37 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday February 15 2017-02-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 