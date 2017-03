Cape Town – ANC national executive committee member Tony Yengeni has been sentenced to a R30 000 fine or 90 days in jail, but this will be effectively halved on condition he is not again convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol for five years, the Cape Town Regional Court heard on Friday.

This means a possible suspended sentence of a R15 000 fine or 45 days in jail for Yengeni.

Magistrate Grant Engel explained that this was on condition that he is not again convicted of driving while under the influence or found driving while his blood alcohol level is more than 0.05g per 100ml during the five year period of the suspension.

"At this stage I am not going to suspend your licence," he said.

This was because Yengeni needed his licence for work.

Earlier on Friday, Engel found him guilty of "driving under influence of intoxicating liquor".

He was found not guilty on a charge of reckless or negligent driving.

Conspiracy claims

Yengeni was arrested in Green Point on August 12, 2013, while apparently driving his white Maserati erratically.

He previously testified that he had only had three sips of traditional African beer and nothing else to drink at a family gathering for a traditional ceremony in Gugulethu earlier in the afternoon that day.

He said he had drunk umqombothi (home-brewed beer) many times before without incident, and that it had a low alcohol content compared to spirits.

He previously claimed his prosecution was part of a political conspiracy against him.

In a separate matter in 2007, Yengeni was found not guilty of drunk driving after he was arrested in Goodwood, Cape Town.