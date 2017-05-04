 

R21 cleared after protest at Irene

2017-05-04 08:51

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

Pretoria - At least 400 people barricaded roads during a protest in Irene, south of Pretoria, on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said Gauteng public order police officials are on high alert, and are monitoring the R21 highway.

She said police managed to disperse the crowd.

They are unaware of what sparked the protest.

"Police together with South African National Road Agency managed to clear the road for traffic flow. We are currently monitoring the area for any activity," she said.

