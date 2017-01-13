R5 000 bail for Tshwane metro cop acccused of murdering postal employee

Pretoria - A Tshwane Metro Police Department officer, who allegedly shot and killed a Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services employee, was granted bail in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday morning.



Constable Takatso Mashego, 26, dressed in blue jeans and a grey hoodie, was in the dock for the murder of Tsakani Rikhotso Shimange, 38, who was shot and killed in Hatfield on January 6.

Mashego faced a packed gallery of angry family members and friends who left the court room disappointed.

Shimange was allegedly shot by Mashego during a roadblock a few metres from the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services building. He had just dropped off his partner, Sibongile Ntlwane, 37, in Sunnypark, Pretoria.

Mashego stood in the dock with his hands behind his back. He appeared tense.



In his affidavit, read by his lawyer Peter Jay, he said he had no previous convictions or pending criminal charges against him.

Jay said Mashego, who is a father of two with a wife expecting their third child, would suffer financial harm if he remained in prison.

He said Mashego intended to plead not guilty to the charges.

"The court should grant my client bail unless it was in the interest of justice [not to]. He has no previous convictions and isn't a flight risk. He also poses no threat."

Ipid investigating

The investigation officer, Raymond Mabasa, said in his statement that Mashego and his colleagues were conducting a stop-and-search operation at around 09:05 on January 6.

Mashego approached the vehicle and suddenly a gunshot was fired, which struck the driver of a Toyota Corolla in the chest.



Constable Takatso Mashego, 26, who allegedly shot and killed a motorist in Hatfield. (Litaletu Zidepa, News24) Constable Takatso Mashego, 26, who allegedly shot and killed a motorist in Hatfield. (Litaletu Zidepa, News24)

Mabasa said the accused would not interfere with the investigation should he be released. He did not oppose bail.

He said the accused may be released on several conditions - including reporting weekly at the Mamelodi West police station.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba declined to comment.

"The matter is being handled by Ipid [Independent Police Investigative Directorate]. We want to give them that space to investigate," Mahamba said after the proceedings. He could not confirm if the officer would be suspended.

"We just got news now that he is released on bail, I can't immediately say whether he would be suspended. We will consult with the investigation officer and find out if there was a need for us to suspend him," he said.

Mashego was released on R5 000 bail and the matter was postponed to February 8.

Shimange's funeral will be held in Limpopo on Saturday.