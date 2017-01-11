 

R8.1m water project to bring relief to Bushbuckridge villages

2017-01-11 19:02

Yvonne Silaule, News24 Correspondent

(File, Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Bushbuckridge - The Bushbuckridge municipality, in partnership with the Kruger National Park, has set aside a budget for a project that is expected to help alleviate water shortages in villages adjacent to the park.

Executive Mayor Sylvia Nxumalo said about R8.1m (R8 153 280) had been allocated for the construction of a water purification plant and a water reticulation network that would draw water from the Sabie River. 

The project has already broken ground and pipes have been laid. The mayor said the infrastructure was expected to bring a lasting solution to water shortages faced by villages like Cork, Belfast and Thulani.

"The construction project has already started, but we are still awaiting connections to two main reservoirs and the construction of the water purification package plant, which will resume this January and be completed before June 2017," said the mayor. 

Kruger National Park spokesperson William Mabasa said villagers who draw water from the Sabie River are exposed to the danger of crocodiles. 

"With the package plant project, people won't have to illegally cross the fence in order to draw water from the Sabie River, while they risk their lives from the wild animals, such as crocodiles," he said.

Mabasa said the park felt it was part of its social responsibility to assist adjacent communities to access water freely and safely.

"Although there have not been any deaths from the river, we feel it is better to be safe than sorry," he said. 

