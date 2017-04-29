 

Race car driver dies at Phakisa Freeway

2017-04-29 10:35

Iavan Pijoos, News24

Welkom- A 47-year-old race car driver has died after he was involved in a collision during an event at the Phakisa Freeway motor racing circuit in Welkom on Friday evening, paramedics said on Saturday. 

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said paramedics provided medical standby at the event and were activated when the driver collided with another race car and overturned several times. 

Vermaak said the driver was in a critical condition, adding that he had to be extricated from his severely damaged vehicle.

"Once extricated, paramedics continued their treatment and placed him on life support. He had severe head injuries, as well as multiple fractures," Vermaak said. 

He was rushed to Mediclinic in Welkom for emergency treatment, but later died. 

