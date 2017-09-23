 

Radio host Redi Tlhabi’s Twitter account hacked

2017-09-23 16:42

James de Villiers

Redi Tlhabi. (Supplied)

Redi Tlhabi. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Writer and radio host Redi Tlhabi’s twitter account, @reditlhabi, was hacked on Saturday morning, merely a week after her highly anticipated book about President Jacob Zuma’s rape trial in 2006 was released. 

Tlhabi, who is in New York to facilitate a series of United Nations conversations, said she discovered that her account was hacked shortly after 09:00 in New York (15:00 in South Africa). 

She last visited the social media site on Friday night at 23:00 in New York (05:00 in South Africa). 

"I find it highly disturbing that something like this would happen in a week where I have received reports that people are trying to use my book to influence the ANC’s elective conference," Tlhabi told News24. 

"I find it very strange. I am anxious about it [the book]. I didn’t anticipate that it would be getting a lot of attention for the wrong reasons."

READ: How Zweli ‘misled’ Khwezi

On Twitter, the account's profile picture was changed and the account also retweeted an apparent record label called Starboy Recordz (@starboyrecordz). 

"Let’s tweet. Twitter tell them to give me a verified [Twitter] account," the account tweeted on Saturday afternoon. 

Thalbi said she has been trying to reset her account since she realised it was hacked.

"I haven’t heard anything from Twitter except the generic emails that want to help me set up a different account."

She believes the account edited personal information to send password reset emails to a different email address from her own. 

"This is so frustrating," Thalbi said. 

Tlhabi’s latest book Khwezi - The Remarkable Story Of Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo made headlines after allegations emerged that state resources were used to ensure the charges against Zuma is dropped. 

Kuzwayo accused then presidential hopeful Zuma of raping her. 

She died in October last year.

Read more on:    twitter  |  redi tlhabi.jacob zuma  |  khwezi

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

South African braai culture goes green

48 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/Africa
WATCH: Mugabe looking frail at UN General Assembly
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 22 2017-09-22 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 