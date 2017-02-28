 

Raging Cape Town fires contained, extinguished

2017-02-28 10:48

Tammy Petersen, News24

Cape Town - Raging fires which had Cape Town crews working around the clock have been contained or extinguished, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Hout Bay blaze, which burned for six days, had been contained to a remote area and was being monitored, City of Cape Town fire services spokesperson Liezl Moodie said.

On Monday, the fire burned on the upper slopes of a mountain in the area. The flames were mostly inaccessible to conventional firefighting methods and vehicles.

A vegetation fire in Parklands was extinguished, although crews would stay on the scene to watch for any flare-ups. The blaze broke out on Sati Road shortly before midnight on Sunday.

On Monday, firefighters had their hands full when a large veld fire broke out along West Coast Road, Atlantis, close to shacks. Four fire engines and 20 firefighters responded.

Another broke out in Kensington, at the corner of Voortrekker Road and 18th Avenue. Six fire engines, four water tenders and 38 firefighters were sent to battle the blaze, which was close to wood and iron structures.

Both fires were extinguished without any damage to homes.

