 

Rain dampens ANC's mobilisation for 105th birthday bash

2017-01-07 15:04

Mahlatse Gallens, News24

(File, Foto24)

(File, Foto24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Rain across Gauteng dampened many of the activities the ANC had planned for Saturday ahead of its 105th birthday celebrations on Sunday.

The party had deployed its top officials across Soweto to drum up support for its January 8 statement rally at Orlando stadium.

They had planned on door-to-door campaigns and mini rallies, but some of these had to be scaled down.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the houses of former party stalwarts Elias Motsoaledi and Lilian Ngoyi before going on a door-to-door campaign in Orlando West.

“Our presence here was really to reconnect but also to draw inspiration for Sunday when we will be celebrating 105 years. For us it is really a joy to visit the homes of elderly people who have participated in our struggle for liberation," Ramaphosa said during his visit.

"The reception has been hugely positive. People in Orlando West... are delighted that the 105th celebration is [being] held in Soweto."

Ramaphosa's plans, including a mini rally, however had to be cut short due to the rain.

On Friday the ANC urged people to flock to the stadium on Sunday, despite the prediction of more rain.

“We are expecting that it is going to rain, that is what the weather forecast is saying. We are appealing to our people to come to the celebration in numbers but they must come prepared and anticipate that it is going to rain. Rain must never stop us celebrating milestones," secretary general secretary Gwede Mantashe said.

As many as 800 buses have been organised for the event, with surrounding provinces, Mpumalanga and Free State, sending hundreds of buses between them.

Free State chairperson Ace Magashula confirmed the province was sending 280 buses.

Read more on:    anc  |  cyril rama­phosa  |  johannesburg  |  soweto

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Suspected hijacker injured in shootout with cops

2017-01-07 14:19

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
Steps to better maths pass rate

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 12:01 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Cape Town 06:53 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday January 6 results 2017-01-06 22:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 