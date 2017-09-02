Ramaphosa approaches court to stop newspaper from publishing a story about his personal life

Johannesburg - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has approached the South Gauteng High Court on Saturday evening in a bid to stop the Sunday Independent newspaper from publishing a story which makes claims about his personal life emanating from alleged private emails.

Ramaphosa on Saturday described claims made about his personal life as an “episode [that] extends far beyond an attempt at political smear”.

eNCA reported that Judge Bashier Vally had until 21:00 to make a ruling.

Sunday Independent editor Steve Motale was in court with bodyguards.

The newspaper apparently investigated claims that were made about Ramaphosa's personal life and include a list of questions ostensibly sent by the newspaper asking for clarity and confirmation on certain details about extra marital affairs.

“It represents an escalation of a dirty war against those who are working to restore the values, principles and integrity of the African National Congress and society,” the presidential hopeful said in response to a message doing the rounds on social media purporting to be correspondence directed to him the Sunday newspaper.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Tyrone Seale, said there was “no doubt” that the message was circulated as part of a “deliberate campaign to smear the person of the deputy president”.

“They are a transparent attempt to distort personal email correspondence that could only have been obtained through criminal means,” he said.