 

Ramaphosa didn't cancel Kathrada memorial - Presidency

2017-04-05 15:35

Thulani Gqirana, News24

Cyril Ramaphosa, Ahmed Kathrada (File, Supplied)

Cyril Ramaphosa, Ahmed Kathrada (File, Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – The Presidency has again clarified the postponement of Ahmed Kathrada’s memorial, this time to dispel reports that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was to blame for "cancelling the event".

"We wish to place it on record that Deputy President Ramaphosa did not cancel the memorial service, but requested a postponement," the Presidency said.

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane on Tuesday placed the blame for the postponement squarely on Ramaphosa.

"The person who decided to postpone the memorial service indefinitely is comrade Cyril Ramaphosa, not [President Jacob] Zuma, but because everybody is passionate about talking bad [about] Zuma, even when the Presidency issued a statement, we never read about it," she complained.

The Presidency said Ramaphosa had been tasked with leading the government delegation and addressing the memorial event.

"On the eve of the scheduled memorial event, Deputy President Ramaphosa was of the view that inadequate preparations had been made to enable a successful official memorial service and that in view of political developments in the country, a postponement was required to afford South Africans an opportunity to honour Mr Kathrada with the requisite honour and dignity," the presidency said.

"Based on this assessment, Deputy President Ramaphosa requested the Director-General in The Presidency, Dr Cassius Lubisi, to convey to the Inter-Ministerial Committee the Deputy President’s suggestion that the memorial service be postponed until the situation is reassessed," they said.

Zuma had not been involved in these processes, according to the Presidency.

"Government is committed to honouring the late Mr Kathrada at an appropriate time in consultation with the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and the family.

"Such consultation is routinely undertaken in instances where distinguished South Africans are honoured with official funerals."

Further announcements would be made on the date and nature of the memorial as soon as they were finalised.

"We regret all the confusion... and hurt... that has been caused by this postponement."

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  ahmed kathrada  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The vintage soul awakening old-school South African style

41 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
The easiest ‘would you rather' travel edition game ever!

Have you ever been at an airport and found yourself dreaming of sitting on one of those planes jetting off on an adventure?

/News
No ANC MP will vote for opposition motion - Mantashe

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 4 results 2017-04-04 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 