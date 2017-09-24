Ramaphosa heads Team SA in RWC 2023 bid

What To Read Next

Cape Town - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has flown to London on Sunday where Team SA is expected to make its bid to host the Rugby World Cup 2023 to the World Rugby Council, the Presidency has confirmed.

SA’s presentation is expected to take place at the Royal Garden Hotel, Kensington on Monday.



Ramaphosa was accompanied by Sport and Recreation Minister Thulas Nxesi and Deputy Minister Gert Oosthuizen.



“The high-powered rugby delegation led by Deputy President includes SA Rugby president Mark Alexander and Chief Executive Officer Jurie Roux, who will lay out South Africa’s technically and commercially compelling case to host the tournament 28 years after late President Nelson Mandela handed the Webb Ellis Cup to Francois Pienaar at a packed Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg,” the statement reads.



SA is up against Ireland and France.



President Jacob Zuma requested Ramaphosa to lead Team South Africa after Zuma participated in the United Nations General Assembly in New York as well as Heritage Day celebrations, the Presidency said.



The host country will be announced on November 15.

