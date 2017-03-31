 

Ramaphosa: 'Totally unacceptable' for JZ to fire Gordhan

2017-03-31 12:45

Marietjie Gericke, Netwerk24

Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Palenomi hospital in Bloemfontein. Photo: Netwerk24

Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Palenomi hospital in Bloemfontein. Photo: Netwerk24

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bloemfontein - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is very unhappy about the firing of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, when President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet with a predetermined list without consulting him, Netwerk24 reported.

Ramaphosa was in Bloemfontein on Friday to launch the National Strategic Plan on HIV, TB and STIs.

The media bombarded him as he arrived late at Pelonomi Hospital for the launch of the multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) 9-month regimen.

“I am especially unhappy about the firing of Gordhan and his deputy, to which the financial markets will react negatively. I think it is totally unacceptable that he fired someone like Gordhan, who has served the country excellently, for his own gain and survival,” he said.

“I find it very difficult to believe that someone like Gordhan, who has served the country with everything he has and so much pride and total honour, planned to besmirch Zuma and his government overseas. The actions Zuma has against Gordhan is based solely on assumptions.”

'I will stay to serve the people'

Ramaphosa said he was reminded of the conspiracy against him in 2001 while in former president Thabo Mbeki’s government. It was at that stage that former president Nelson Mandela told him not to become anxious.

The deputy president said he had already expressed his dissatisfaction to Zuma. “I also told him I was going to express my unhappiness to the public at large.”

He added that the president has the right to reshuffle his Cabinet and exercise his own choices.

On the question of whether he will resign, Ramaphosa answered: “No. I will stay to serve the people. I know there are many of my colleagues and friends who are also unhappy.

“What just happened is an absolute upset – to get rid of a man with great capabilities, an intelligent man who served his country and his people well, in such an unsolicited and unexpected manner.”

Read more on:    anc  |  pravin gordhan  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  jacob zuma  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pinetown guards attacked while depositing money - Police

2017-03-31 12:22

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: What Gordhan's comments mean for Treasury and the SA economy

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 13:38 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Goodwood 13:25 PM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday March 29 2017-03-29 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 