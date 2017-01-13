 

Ramatlhodi threatens disciplinary action against 'unprofessional' public servants

2017-01-13 18:07

Mahlatse Gallens, News24

Ngoako Ramatlhodi. (File)

Ngoako Ramatlhodi. (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi has condemned public servants who conduct themselves in what he has called an "unprofessional manner".

He has threatened to take disciplinary action against those who break the rules laid down in the public service code of conduct.

"Minister Ramatlhodi is unwavering in his warning that this behaviour will not be tolerated in the public service and the necessary disciplinary steps will be instituted to curb such a conduct," the statement said.

Although the statement does not name individuals, it comes in the wake of a foul-mouthed rant by Lumka Oliphant, the spokesperson of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

This week, Oliphant took to social media to dismiss media reports that her boss had recently addressed a gathering in Germiston while drunk.

She said in a public Facebook post that the minister hated alcohol and did not drink. This was followed by a litany of expletives.

READ: ANCWL president ‘was not @#$%& drunk’

Call for spokesperson firing

"Let me just tell you about the Bathabile Dlamini: I know and her attitude toward alcohol... if it were up to her, South Africa would not be drinking, there would be no alcohol advertising."

She challenged reporters who wanted to publish her rant to "go the fuck ahead".

No action has been taken against Oliphant. Some opposition parties have called for her to be axed, describing her comments as arrogant and reckless.

Ramatlhodi said that laptops, telephones, cellphones, and even data used for official purposes, could not be used to "undermine and contravene the letter and spirit of the code of conduct without any consequences".

"These misbehaving public servants abuse time which could be effectively be utilised to enhance service delivery to engage in their own private matters, which bring the public service into disrepute," the statement said.

Ramatlhodi said public servants should be reminded that chapter 10 of the Constitution requires public servants to maintain and promote a high standard of professional ethics and economic and effective use of resources.

Read more on:    ngoako ramatlhodi  |  politics 2017  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Best-selling cars, crazy clips...top 10 SA motoring stories of the week

2017-01-13 16:41

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/Sport
JP is a beautiful player to watch - Hashim Amla

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:29 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 18:13 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday January 11 2017-01-11 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 