Ramatlhodi threatens disciplinary action against 'unprofessional' public servants

Johannesburg - Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi has condemned public servants who conduct themselves in what he has called an "unprofessional manner".

He has threatened to take disciplinary action against those who break the rules laid down in the public service code of conduct.

"Minister Ramatlhodi is unwavering in his warning that this behaviour will not be tolerated in the public service and the necessary disciplinary steps will be instituted to curb such a conduct," the statement said.

Although the statement does not name individuals, it comes in the wake of a foul-mouthed rant by Lumka Oliphant, the spokesperson of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

This week, Oliphant took to social media to dismiss media reports that her boss had recently addressed a gathering in Germiston while drunk.

She said in a public Facebook post that the minister hated alcohol and did not drink. This was followed by a litany of expletives.

READ: ANCWL president ‘was not @#$%& drunk’

Call for spokesperson firing

"Let me just tell you about the Bathabile Dlamini: I know and her attitude toward alcohol... if it were up to her, South Africa would not be drinking, there would be no alcohol advertising."

She challenged reporters who wanted to publish her rant to "go the fuck ahead".

No action has been taken against Oliphant. Some opposition parties have called for her to be axed, describing her comments as arrogant and reckless.

Ramatlhodi said that laptops, telephones, cellphones, and even data used for official purposes, could not be used to "undermine and contravene the letter and spirit of the code of conduct without any consequences".

"These misbehaving public servants abuse time which could be effectively be utilised to enhance service delivery to engage in their own private matters, which bring the public service into disrepute," the statement said.

Ramatlhodi said public servants should be reminded that chapter 10 of the Constitution requires public servants to maintain and promote a high standard of professional ethics and economic and effective use of resources.

