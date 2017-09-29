 

Rameez Patel arrested in connection with the death of his mother

2017-09-29 23:34

Nation Nyoka

Rameez Patel. (File, Marietie Louw-Carstens)

Polokwane – Businessman Rameez Patel who is accused of killing his wife, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his mother after Westernburg police linked him to the crime on Friday afternoon.

Patel will appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

On the evening of September 19, 51-year-old Mahejeen Banu Patel was with her domestic worker outside Polokwane, Limpopo when an armed Patel allegedly opened fire on them. Although she was rushed to a local hospital, the elderly woman succumbed to her injuries. The helper was uninjured.

The police's Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe told News24 that the motive is currently unknown. 

Patel, who is also accused of murdering his 28-year-old wife, is currently on trial for her murder. It is alleged that Patel strangled and shot Fatima Patel in 2015 in their home in Nirvana, Polokwane. 

Patel, 30, has denied the allegations, claiming that burglars committed the crime.

In a statement, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, the Provincial Police Commissioner, welcomed the arrest of the suspect, applauding detectives for solving the case expeditiously.

Police investigations are still continuing.

 

