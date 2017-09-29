Rameez Patel arrested in connection with the death of his mother

Polokwane
– Businessman Rameez Patel who is accused of killing his wife, has been
arrested for allegedly murdering his mother after Westernburg police linked him
to the crime on Friday afternoon.
Patel will appear in the
Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of murder.
On the evening of September 19,
51-year-old Mahejeen Banu Patel was with her domestic worker outside Polokwane,
Limpopo when an armed Patel allegedly opened fire on them. Although she was
rushed to a local hospital, the elderly woman succumbed to her injuries. The
helper was uninjured.
The police's Lieutenant Colonel
Moatshe Ngoepe told News24 that the motive is currently unknown.
Patel, who is also accused of
murdering his 28-year-old wife, is currently on trial for her murder. It is
alleged that Patel strangled and shot Fatima Patel in 2015 in their home in
Nirvana, Polokwane.
Patel, 30, has denied the
allegations, claiming that burglars committed the crime.
In a statement, Lieutenant
General Nneke Ledwaba, the Provincial Police Commissioner, welcomed the arrest
of the suspect, applauding detectives for solving the case expeditiously.
Police investigations are still
continuing.