Rapist stepfather gets life in prison

Johannesburg - A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Nigel Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

The man was also declared unfit to possess a firearm, and will be listed on the sex offenders register.

According to Captain Johannes Ramphora, at 21.00 on the night of April 28 last year, the man, who cannot be identified to protect the identity of the child, demanded to have sex with his stepdaughter while her mother was not at their home in Duduza, Springs.

When her mother came back and found her young daughter and husband in the bedroom, the accused was raping the minor.

He noticed the wife after she opened the bedroom door, and immediately jumped out of bed, put on his clothes, and darted to the dining room.

Rampora said that the suspect also threatened the mother and child saying that they should not report the matter to the police.

The mother then called her neighbours and the police in Duduza.

The man was arrested and appeared for his bail application at Nigel Magistrate's Court in Springs on April 29, where his bail was denied.

Ramphora said that he was happy with the outcome, adding that police saw this as a deterrence to abusers.

