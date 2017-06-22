 

Rapist stepfather gets life in prison

2017-06-22 16:48

Nation Nyoka, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Nigel Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

The man was also declared unfit to possess a firearm, and will be listed on the sex offenders register.

According to Captain Johannes Ramphora, at 21.00 on the night of April 28 last year, the man, who cannot be identified to protect the identity of the child, demanded to have sex with his stepdaughter while her mother was not at their home in Duduza, Springs.

When her mother came back and found her young daughter and husband in the bedroom, the accused was raping the minor.

He noticed the wife after she opened the bedroom door, and immediately jumped out of bed, put on his clothes, and darted to the dining room.

Rampora said that the suspect also threatened the mother and child saying that they should not report the matter to the police.

The mother then called her neighbours and the police in Duduza. 

The man was arrested and appeared for his bail application at Nigel Magistrate's Court in Springs on April 29, where his bail was denied.

Ramphora said that he was happy with the outcome, adding that police saw this as a deterrence to abusers.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

AS IT HAPPENED: I've survived 7 votes of no confidence - you don't have a majority, says Zuma

2017-06-22 13:55

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
'If we had elections now, you'd lose those metros' - bullish Zuma to DA
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 21 2017-06-21 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 