Reason behind Eshowe protest not yet clear

Residents of Eshowe has brought their town into a standstill. (SAPS)

Durban – Umlalazi Mayor Thelumoya Zulu is not yet sure what the protest, that brought the town of Eshowe to standstill on Monday morning, was about.

Zulu told News24 that it was still not clear what the protesters wanted.

The residents from the area in northern KwaZulu-Natal barricaded the town’s busiest street with burning tyres and concrete rubbish bins, which led police to believe that it was a protest about services needed.

But Zulu said no one had approached the municipality to present a memorandum or "to inform us about what the protest was about".

He said they had only heard about the protest in the morning.

The municipality was unable to address the protesters because no one had claimed responsibility for the action, Zulu added.

He said residents had recently protested about the "never-ending" construction of the multi-million rand King Dinuzulu Bus Route that was meant to be completed last December.

"That issue is currently being addressed by the ward councillor and the ward committee. Their last meeting was this past Friday," Zulu said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the blocked road had since been cleared and the crowd had been dispersed.

Empangeni public order police and Eshowe officers were still in the area monitoring the situation.

No arrests were made, said Zwane.



