 

Reason behind Eshowe protest not yet clear

2017-03-27 20:48

Mxolisi Mngadi, News24

Residents of Eshowe has brought their town into a standstill. (SAPS)

Residents of Eshowe has brought their town into a standstill. (SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – Umlalazi Mayor Thelumoya Zulu is not yet sure what the protest, that brought the town of Eshowe to standstill on Monday morning, was about.

Zulu told News24 that it was still not clear what the protesters wanted.

The residents from the area in northern KwaZulu-Natal barricaded the town’s busiest street with burning tyres and concrete rubbish bins, which led police to believe that it was a protest about services needed.

But Zulu said no one had approached the municipality to present a memorandum or "to inform us about what the protest was about".

He said they had only heard about the protest in the morning.

The municipality was unable to address the protesters because no one had claimed responsibility for the action, Zulu added.

He said residents had recently protested about the "never-ending" construction of the multi-million rand King Dinuzulu Bus Route that was meant to be completed last December.

"That issue is currently being addressed by the ward councillor and the ward committee. Their last meeting was this past Friday," Zulu said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the blocked road had since been cleared and the crowd had been dispersed.

Empangeni public order police and Eshowe officers were still in the area monitoring the situation.

No arrests were made, said Zwane.


Read more on:    durban  |  service delivery  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Several injured in Joburg shootout between police and hijackers

2017-03-27 20:25

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Soweto after-school club keeps learners from drugs

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Saturday March 25 2017-03-25 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 