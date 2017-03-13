 

Rehabilitation underway after devastating Hout Bay blaze

2017-03-13 11:46

Jenna Etheridge, News24

PICS: The frontlines of the Hout Bay fire

Over 2 000 people were left homeless after a fire destroyed at least 650 homes in Mandela Park informal settlement and surrounds in Hout Bay, Cape Town on Saturday.

Cape Town - The debris has been removed from a fire that ripped through Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay at the weekend, killing three people, a Cape Town official said on Monday.

Disaster management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said the rehabilitation process was underway and 90% of water had been restored to the area.

"The electricity department is working flat out to restore the infrastructure," she said.

Non-governmental organisations were providing humanitarian relief, with co-ordination of donations being managed by the Thula Thula Foundation.

The City said on Sunday that emergency shelters had been made available to the 15 000 people affected by the fire, which destroyed 3 500 homes.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on Saturday, and residents fled with their belongings from the narrow alleys between the corrugated iron houses to the safety of nearby tar roads.

News24 at the time reported that fire engines had initially struggled to get closer because of the frightened people gathered on the road with their possessions.

