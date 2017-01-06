Renowned filmmakers held up at gunpoint in Joburg

Johannesburg – Internationally-renowned filmmakers Dereck Joubert and his wife Beverly were held up at gunpoint in Johannesburg on Thursday.

On Friday, Joubert tweeted: "We've been hit by elephants 4x, 3 deadly snakebites, 20 scorpions, malaria and yest had to consider rather unromantic exit @ gunpoint in Jhb."

Speaking to News24 on Friday, Joubert said they were robbed after leaving a shopping complex in Hyde Park.

“We had some lunch there and we had donated blood. We headed back to a place in Bryanston and then suddenly we had been boxed in by another car,” he said.

Joubert got out of his car and began walking towards the other vehicle.

“They boxed us in and two guys jumped out with guns. They pointed the guns at me and I kept walking towards him and they told me to take off my watch.”

After Joubert complied, the gunman ordered him to hand over his wallet. He refused.

“Another guy had told Beverly to do the same with her watch. I am not going to stand in a queue to get another driver’s licence, so I said no.

“The guy forced me back to the car and banged me on the back of the head with his gun. He had me get in the car and took out the keys, then jumped in their car and rushed off.”

He said he spoke to police, who told him crime was out of control.

The Jouberts are award-winning filmmakers and wildlife conservationists. According to their website, they have made more than 25 films for National Geographic, published 11 books, half-a-dozen scientific papers and have written many articles for National Geographic magazine.

They have won scores of international awards, including several Emmys.