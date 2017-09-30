Rescue underway for two separate incidents near Table Mountain

Cape Town - Two rescue operations are underway on Platteklip Gorge in front of Table Mountain and Lion’s Head.

Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR)’s Johann Marais told News24 on Saturday that he could not give too much information until the search operation was completed.

“We have a rescue chopper on top of the mountain which dropped off rescuers to help someone who was high up on the mountain. The rescuers then walked down on the Platteklip route to get to that person who couldn’t go further up the mountain,” he said.

At the same time, Marais said there were rescuers sent up Lion’s Head to assist a person who was injured on the mountain.

More to follow.

