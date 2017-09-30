 

Rescue underway for two separate incidents near Table Mountain

2017-09-30 19:12

Nation Nyoka

(File, Supplied)

(File, Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Two rescue operations are underway on Platteklip Gorge in front of Table Mountain and Lion’s Head.

Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR)’s Johann Marais told News24 on Saturday that he could not give too much information until the search operation was completed. 

“We have a rescue chopper on top of the mountain which dropped off rescuers to help someone who was high up on the mountain. The rescuers then walked down on the Platteklip route to get to that person who couldn’t go further up the mountain,” he said.

At the same time, Marais said there were rescuers sent up Lion’s Head to assist a person who was injured on the mountain.

More to follow.

Read more on:    cape town

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Constable caught with stolen police firearm at drug house

2017-09-30 18:36

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Tense moments as BLF clash with cops outside Rupert's Remgro
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hermanus 15:09 PM
Road name: R43

Bellville 10:34 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 29 2017-09-29 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 