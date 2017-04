Rescuers abseil from cable car to get to stuck hiker

Cape Town – Rescuers are set to abseil from the Table Mountain Cable Way to get to a man who got stuck above India Venster on Friday evening.

Wilderness Search and Rescue’s Johan Marais said a technical response team has gained permission from the cable car company to use the it in the operation.

Emergency services received a distress call from the man roughly 20:30 to inform them he was unable to move.

Marais could not confirm if the man sustained any injuries or how the man got stuck on the mountain.