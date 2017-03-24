 

Residents near Transnet fire urged to evacuate

2017-03-24 20:54

James de Villiers, News24

(iStock)

Durban – Residents and businesses near the burning Transnet warehouse in Rossburgh have been urged to evacuate, paramedics said on Friday.

There was a threat the fire might spread, Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.

The M4, South Coast road, and the M7 in the area had been closed to traffic.

In a statement, the Ethekwini municipality said the warehouse contained large amounts of wax and plastic.

A worker at the warehouse and a firefighter were injured in the blaze and rushed to hospital.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

