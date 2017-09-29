 

Resuscitated TRT will 'squeeze killers-for-hire' - Mbalula

2017-09-29 19:33

Alex Mitchley

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula. (Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images, Beeld)

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula. (Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images, Beeld)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria – Guns on the streets of Soweto, Soshanguve, uMlazi, Sobantu, KwaZakhele, Gugulethu, Mitchells Plain and all other areas will be silenced with the resuscitation of the Tactical Response Team (TRT), says Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Speaking at the relaunch of the TRT and tracking units in Pretoria on Friday, Mbalula said the streets would no longer be a haven for criminals.

"Rapists, murderers, gangs, drug dealers, hijackers and others will from here on feel the change."

Mbalula said the decision to resuscitate the TRT was to ensure that there was an accurate and decisive response to medium to high-level crimes taking place across the country.

"The teams you see in front of you today will henceforth conduct high-value target operations, focusing on protecting our people and cleaning our environment of the callous murderers, rapists, drug dealers, hijackers and armed gangs."

"From Soweto to Hanover Park and back to Sunnyside here in Pretoria, we are coming and we shall not send you a further notice."

He said the TRT would deal with all medium to high-risk policing operations while the tracking teams would focus primarily on evasive, dangerous criminals including those who escaped prison or skipped bail.

Mbalula said he had deployed units across most of the provinces to address crimes specific to those regions.

'Ready and capable'

Three teams were established in the Western Cape to deal with the drug scourge and gang violence, while four teams were deployed to Gauteng.

Four teams were set up in the Eastern Cape, four in the North West and one team in Limpopo and Northern Cape, respectively.

KwaZulu-Natal received six units, the highest number of units, who were tasked with dealing with high-risk political killings.

"KwaZulu-Natal's political killings, if allowed to continue, would kill this democracy. I want that cleaned out with arrests made in days, weeks and months," Mbalula said.

"I want us to squeeze these killers-for-hire and those who commission them irrespective of their political stations and roles.

"These teams are ready and capable, they are well resourced, they will appear out of nowhere and deal with criminals."

He said if some of those criminals were found to be "rotten apples and potatoes" within the police service, this should not deter officers from serving and protecting the nation.

"The time is up. The response is going to be felt. We will track you down and not sleep until we find you.

"They [rogue officers] take our cars they take our uniforms, they hijack, they do all sorts of things to aid criminality in our country," he said.

"Some of you have stood firm and said not in our name. You have turned against them and arrested them."

Read more on:    saps  |  fikile mbalula  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Elective conference should deliver united leadership - Mkhize

2017-09-29 18:57

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Tense moments as BLF clash with cops outside Rupert's Remgro
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 27 2017-09-27 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 