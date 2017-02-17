 

Revamped refugee centre brings hopes of better service

2017-02-17 22:25

Sisa Canca, News24

The automated asylum system at the new refugee centre is demonstrated to President Jacob Zuma and Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. (Lerato Sejake, News24)

The automated asylum system at the new refugee centre is demonstrated to President Jacob Zuma and Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. (Lerato Sejake, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

Refugee asylum reopened after renovations

2017-02-17 13:44

President Jacon Zuma reopens renovated Desmod Tutu Refugee Centre in Marabastad, Pretoria. The renovations were done in order to improve services provided for asylum seekers.WATCH

Pretoria – Every day scores of asylum seekers camp at the doorsteps of the Marabastad refugee reception centre in Pretoria, in pursuit of bona fide documentation to remain in the country.

These foreigners throng the entrance clutching paperwork that includes identification documents from their country of origin, travel documents, non-renewable asylum transit permits (for those applying for the first time, also called section 23 permit), or section 22 permit for those who are renewing their existing documentation.

Clarah Rwenhamo, an asylum seeker from Zimbabwe, says officials put boxes near the fence for them to place their applications inside. The boxes get taken inside.

“When they come back, they come with papers with our names on them and we’d all go to the boxes in big numbers, everyone looking for their documents all mixed up in one place.”

What follows is a scrum, with shoving, bumping and smashing, to get to their papers.

Lynnette Kamudyariwa, also from Zimbabwe, says thieves take advantage of the chaos to steal cellphones, money, and documents.

“By the time you leave here, most of the time, you won’t be having all of your stuff you came with.”

On two occasions Rwenhamo was unable to get into the centre.

“We were made to stay outside, and we were told if you force your way in, you’d be caught and deported back to your country. It was very hard. There were too many tsotsis (thieves) and just people in general.”

Some foreigners never get their asylum documents because they disappear somewhere inside the building. The bureaucratic nightmare of trying to get documents forces people to put their lives on hold.

“Sometimes you spend the whole day here without food and at the end they tell you that the system is down, so you have to come back some other day,” says Kamudyariwa.

“You come back tomorrow. It’s the same thing. Then you have to come back the following week because they work only Monday and Tuesday,” she says.

High influx

She had to abandon her daily commitments because her livelihood depended on her asylum documentation.

Last year, President Jacob Zuma visited the centre and heard complaints from refugees. Problems included lack of staff, slow information technology, inadequate filling systems, and poor management, he said at the launch of a revamped centre on Friday afternoon.

There were allegations of corruption, long queues, overcrowding, and criminal syndicates.

Now public areas have been refurbished, there’s electric fencing, and an automated booking system.

“What I really want them to change is the service that we are getting here and our asylum papers as well, so we can be able to open bank accounts,” says Kamudyariwa.

South Africa is one of the top 10 countries in the world receiving asylum seekers. They are mainly from Somalia, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Ghana.

In 2008, the country received over 150 000 applications, a number that has now decreased to 60 000.

“This influx is still high and remains a challenge even to economic realities that South Africa faces as a developing country,” Zuma said on Friday.  

Read more on:    jacob zuma  |  asylum

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Dineo won't hit Gauteng, Free State - Weather Service

2017-02-17 22:25

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: The best (or worst) insults from SONA and the SONA debate!

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 22:41 PM
Road name: N1 Both Ways

Both Ways
Glencairn 22:37 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday February 15 2017-02-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 