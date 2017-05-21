REVEALED: A shooting that sparked a decade of underworld murders

Barely four years later, one of Ulianitski’s associates and another bouncer kingpin, Cyril Beeka, was gunned down in a similar manner.

Beeka was murdered in Bellville South on March 21, 2011, as he was being driven in the area. No arrests were made in that case either.

Beeka’s driver at the time of the shooting was Serbian fugitive Dobrosav Gavric, who was wounded in the incident and who has been detained since shortly after the shooting pending court matters.

