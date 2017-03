What To Read Next

Police are still on the hunt for the murder of Richmond's municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole. (Supplied)

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal police are offering a reward of up to R100 000 for information that will lead to the arrest of Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole’s killers.

Sithole was shot dead on Victoria Street, Richmond, on March 6. A special task team was established to investigate the murder.

Community Safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda's spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane previously said the MEC was concerned that Richmond was regaining its late 1990s reputation of being the killing fields of KwaZulu-Natal.

Anyone with information about Sithole’s murder could contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Ngcobo on 083-477-6690.