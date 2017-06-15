 

Rhino horns worth millions seized at OR Tambo

2017-06-15 22:32

Simon Bloch, News24 correspondent

SARS customs agents at OR Tambo International Airport seized millions of rands worth of rhino horns that had been coated with hard wax. (Supplied)

SARS customs agents at OR Tambo International Airport seized millions of rands worth of rhino horns that had been coated with hard wax. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The latest in a series of attempts to smuggle millions of rands worth of rhino horns from South Africa has failed.

Customs officials seized 28.7kg of rhino horn worth R6 million at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday, SARS spokesperson Sandile Memela said.

Officials spotted the horns when a traveller’s check-in bag was put through a scanner.

"SARS officials found five rhino horns that had been coated with between one and two centimetres of hard wax, and wrapped in newspaper. The wax was obviously used to disguise the horns from the canine unit’s horn-sniffing dogs."

Hawks spokesperson Captain Carol Mulamu said a Vietnamese citizen was arrested and would appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court soon.

Wednesday's arrest was SARS’s second major rhino horn bust at the airport in three days. On Sunday, 10 horns, worth about R5m were confiscated. Two Chinese nationals, Bo Yong, 57, and Yue Sun, 35, were pulled off a Turkish Airlines flight bound for Istanbul shortly before take-off.

Customs agents discovered full-sized rhino horns packed in their bags in the plane’s cargo hold. They had been booked on a connecting flight from Istanbul to Hong Kong.

On Tuesday, customs officers in Ho Chi Minh City seized nearly 4kg of African rhino horn from two Vietnamese nationals at Tan Son Nhat Airport. The 36-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were detained after customs officials spotted them acting suspiciously, the Tien Phong newspaper reported. They had returned from Africa.

The horns had a Vietnamese street value of nearly $352,000 (R4.5m).

Read more on:    rhino poaching

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sworn affidavits will take centre stage in Dlamini/Sassa probe

2017-06-15 22:19

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
'Daytime, night time...I just don't feel safe anymore' - UJ student
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 14 2017-06-14 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 