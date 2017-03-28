 

'Rightful' Dube clan leader appointed

2017-03-28 19:21

Mxolisi Mngadi, News24

Nomusa Dube-Ncube. (Jabulani Langa, Foto24)

Durban – The "rightful" traditional leader of the Dube clan from the Umhlathuze local municipality was appointed on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube presided over the imbizo to welcome the appointment of Inkosi Mfanazonke Dube.

The imbizo held at Empembeni followed Dube-Ncube’s visit to the Dube family in January, where she informed them about the recommendations made by the Commission for Traditional Leadership Disputes and Claims, her department said in a statement. 

"The recommendations made in 2015 stipulated that the ubukhosi (chieftaincy) be returned to the rightful house, as it had been wrongfully given to an incorrect one following the death of the Inkosi of this clan in 1975," said the statement.

The commission that made these recommendations carefully weighed all evidence presented to it and looked into the customs of the Dube clan and, accordingly, made the recommendations presented to the traditional community on Tuesday, Dube-Ncube said.

"As government, our gathering with this community is to ensure that these recommendations are communicated clearly so that there can be stability within this community, since disputes of this nature tend to tear apart communities and end up hindering the provision of services to communities.

"Our gathering today marks a turning point, since these recommendations made by the commission are binding and we now have to accept them and focus on working together to ensure that we build a better future together," said Dube-Ncube.

In his address to his traditional community, Inkosi Dube called upon everyone to work together for unity and peace as there was much work that needed to be done for the community to progress to the desired level in terms of provision of service delivery. 

